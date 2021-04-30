We have in Caledonia a unique natural space called Sprague’s Woods, while not currently signed or publicized, it is a small gem which has come under discussion by our city council. There has been talk of removing these woods from their original use and opening them up for possible commercial or residential development. This would be shortsighted at the very least.
These woods at the northern edge of town were donated to Caledonia by the Sprague family, to be kept in perpetuity for use as a natural space. Caledonia has little if any park land, and losing these woods would add to that deficit. Though not meant to be a developed park, it is a beautiful wooded area that is used by many for walking and enjoying our land in its natural state. Whether trees or wildflowers, birds or animal life, it provides a welcoming environment so close to town.
Now is not the time to abandon this gem to development. If anything, the city and interested parties should work together to increase its access and visibility, and highlight its use by more of its citizens and schools. As Thoreau once said, in wildness is the preservation of the world. Caledonia should preserve its small bit of wildness known as Sprague Woods. Our grandchildren’s children will be glad we did.
Steve Brown
Caledonia, Minn.
