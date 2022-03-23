Last month Amir Locke was killed during a “no-knock warrant” in the Twin Cities. Body camera footage shows a sleeping Amir awoken by the sound of men breaking into the apartment. When he grabbed his legally permitted handgun he was shot immediately. A no knock warrant is when police enter a home without announcing themselves. This leaves homeowners confused and scared for their own safety. When two groups of people are both armed, confused, and startled, bad things happen. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus has voiced their support for banning no knock warrants. The chair of the Police Officer Standards and Training board has said, “Banning no-knock warrants does demonstrate to the community that we hear their concerns and are committed to preserving human life.” What does that say about politicians who are unwilling to ban no-knock warrants? The MN House and Governor have expressed their support for banning no knock warrants. They are waiting for the Senate to act. That means all of Minnesota is looking to Winona for a leader who can enact the change that will increase trust in police, make gun owners and police safer, and prevent loss of life and property damage. Someone who will “hear their concerns and is committed to preserving human life.” Unfortunately, instead of finding a leader, we have found a politician; someone who has no concern for his community, and is unwilling to do anything that would make donors in the Republican Party unhappy. Winona deserves a real leader, not a politician like Jeremy Miller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.