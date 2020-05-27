To the Editor:

If you want our schools and sports programs open this fall you need to call Governor Walz and let him know your opinion.  I spoke with our local representative Greg Davids (MN House) and Jeremy Miller (MN Senate) who have both voted to open up the state along with our schools and sports programs this fall.  There will be more work to do with our school boards, cities, and the county, but it starts with our Governor.  Give him a call, send an email, and put it on your calendar each week until our Schools and sports programs are set to open this fall. 

David Pieper

Caledonia, Minn.

 

Load comments