We need a commissioner with common-sense judgment who will promote growth while preserving what makes Houston County a great place to live.
For many, property valuations have increased significantly the last few years, but we need to make sure the tax levy is not increased unless the county experiences similar economic growth.
As the Comprehensive Land Use Plan is being updated, we need to protect our natural resources while not adding more regulatory red tape that hinders growth and opportunities which are necessary to keep our kids here and bring others in.
While a lot has changed since covid, we need to make sure county services remain focused on the public and provide more efficient processes that do not become prohibitive or burdensome.
I’ve been a resident here for more than 30+ years and I am proud to call this county my home with my wife Michelle and our three children. I currently operate the family farm and work as Assistant Manager at the Root River Soil and Water Conservation Office. I also spent 15 years at the Houston County Zoning Office where I focused on working with land owners on what could sometimes be contentious permits and projects.
If given the opportunity to serve as your commissioner, I will be a vote for fiscal responsibility and look for cuts to government waste, I will support county staff who are doing good work while not serving as just a rubber stamp to department heads’ wants, and most importantly, I will do what is best for the growth and preservation of this County that we all call home.
That is why I ask for your vote in the primary on Tuesday, August 9, 2022!
