Elections for public office in the United States are at their best when they are run on a competition of ideas. Yet, the way our voting systems, from city council to the presidency are designed, can limit a voter’s choices. Ranked choice voting offers a solution.
So how does it work?
In our daily lives we rank things all the time. Could you list your favorite books or the restaurants you would rather go to? RCV gives voters a similar set of choices on the ballot. Insead of listing places to eat, voters pick the list of candidates they like best. Voters get to express which candidate they like the most, and also which candidate they would prefer if their favorite does not have enough popular support to win. If a candidate has a majority (50% plus 1) of votes, that candidate wins. If not, then the least popular candidate is eliminated and those ballots are now counted for those voters’ second choice. If your first choice is still in the race, your ballot counts for that candidate. This process continues until one candidate emerges with a majority of continuing votes. It’s like a runoff but in a single, decisive election.
At the local level, RCV combines the nonpartisan primary and general election so that voters only turn out once and communities can save the cost of the primary. It broadens participation for military and civilian citizens serving overseas who cannot receive and return runoff ballots in time to be counted.
Minnesota is the national leader in electoral participation. Let’s raise that bar even higher by asking our city council members, county board members, state representatives, and governor to adopt ranked choice voting. Collectively we have the power to help make ranked choice voting for every Minnesotan a reality.
