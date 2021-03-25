I wanted to reach out to those of you that may not have heard about PEMF and the benefits it has on healing. Greg Hoscheit, of Smooth Toe/Lifestyle Fitness, has a PEMF bed and chair at his facility. PEMF is helpful for so many reasons, and I encourage you to research the benefits.

I am so thankful that it is here in my hometown. Most recently, I strained my calf muscle. I could not put any pressure on my toes or rest of my foot on the ground for the first 24 hours. I reached out to Greg right away and started treatment. I have been SO HAPPY with how quickly I am healing! I urge you to keep it in mind for injuries, breaks, arthritis and much more! Something this good should not be kept a secret!

Thank you, Greg for caring about the health and well-being of the people in our surrounding community! 

Maria Stemper

Caledonia, Minn.

 

Load comments