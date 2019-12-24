To the Editor:
I know that we all can disagree about politics. I am sure we always will. But from a simple human standpoint, our president’s behavior is so wrong. He is rude and bullying; he is crude and demeaning; he is immature and self-inflating. Who wants their child to grow up acting like this? Who wants their spouses, friends, bosses or employees to behave like this?
Joel Lidstrom
Caledonia, Minnesota
