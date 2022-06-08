To the Editor
I announce my candidacy in the Republican primary for our seat in the State House of Representatives, District 26B. In the August 9th primary, I will oppose our current representative. This is essentially unprecedented for our district. But I’m running now because there is no better time – I am confident that I can provide new and engaging leadership for our district in the years to come.
This campaign should be one of ideas, principles and positive forward movement – we, as a district, and as a nation, can afford nothing less. In Greater Minnesota, we are the backbone of America. We work so very hard, and I want our voices to be heard. I am ready and willing to be a strong and resilient voice for all of us.
I grew up on a farm in rural Fillmore County that my parents worked so very hard to establish. I have now been charged with managing that legacy. In addition, I am a successful business owner that thrives on meeting challenges head-on and finding effective, efficient, economical, and forward-thinking solutions to those challenges. If elected to represent you in St. Paul, I would bring this same drive, energy and passion with me every day. Frankly, I know no other way to be. The American Dream, unfortunately thought dead by too many, lives within me. We, in southeastern Minnesota, still understand and believe in that dream, and I will communicate as much, very clearly, in St. Paul.
As a parent, I am deeply concerned by what is happening in our schools. These trends deserve deep, thoughtful and considerate discussion. In addition, I am mortified by our presidential administration’s irresponsible and less-than-transparent spending habits. Our economy is in shambles. As I write this, the Dow is on an eight-week slump. We, in rural America, will feel the effects of this looming recession much more deeply and severely. Frankly, there are so many crises happening on almost every scale, that they leave not one of us unscathed by these unprecedented times. I know what it costs to fill up a semi with diesel. I know how much input costs for farmers have skyrocketed into territory that even seasoned farmers find shocking. These are just a few issues that matter deeply to me. Our kids, our rural economy, our livelihoods, and holding our elected officials responsible for poor decision making – these are the things I will tirelessly fight for.
Ultimately, this campaign should not be a matter of me “versus” my opponent. Let’s not make this a game. What’s the current narrative? “Politics is stagnant. Government sucks. We can do better.” Play that on repeat and you have a typical campaign ad. This endeavor, for me, cannot be like that, for status quo is just not good enough for me. I want better for families and children – and that must start right here in our district. Our district needs somebody with true grit.
I’m ready. I look forward to sharing more about my vision for the district in the coming months, and I ask for your vote in the Republican primary on August 9. Find me on Facebook at “Elect Laura Thorson”!
Laura Thorson
Mabel, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.