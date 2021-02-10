To the Editor:
This is a DIVERSITY club, not a DEBATE club. At its core, then, its members aren’t there to discuss, accept and understand different OPINIONS, but to discuss, accept and understand different LIFESTYLES (be they chosen or born into by a higher power’s will). If a so-called “Christian” isn’t into discussing, accepting or understanding another human being’s lifestyle, then simply don’t join the d--- club! But objecting to the club’s mere EXISTENCE is the epitome of bigotry.
Nancy Campbell
La Crescent, Minn.
