Today I had several visitors consisting of the Caledonia Girl Scouts.

I am very inactive and was sleeping most of the day. About 5 pm I was visited by several young ladies who I discovered had gifts for me consisting of planted flowers and a box of Girl Scout cookies.

This has moved me to publicly express a big thank you to them. I hope my experience today will be expanded around the community. They deserve a big thank you and we all notice and enjoy their efforts and thoughtfulness.

Ervin “Pinkie” Barth

Caledonia, Minn.

 

