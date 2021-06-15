Today I had several visitors consisting of the Caledonia Girl Scouts.
I am very inactive and was sleeping most of the day. About 5 pm I was visited by several young ladies who I discovered had gifts for me consisting of planted flowers and a box of Girl Scout cookies.
This has moved me to publicly express a big thank you to them. I hope my experience today will be expanded around the community. They deserve a big thank you and we all notice and enjoy their efforts and thoughtfulness.
Ervin “Pinkie” Barth
Caledonia, Minn.
