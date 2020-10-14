To the Editor:
I write to express my strong support for our State Senator Jeremy Miller. In these times of great political turmoil, when it seems like most politicians are only focused on partisan politics and not people, Jeremy has stood out for his efforts to work across the aisle to get things done. That is the key, Jeremy gets things done. He has helped fire fighters get workers comp for PTSD. He has been a tireless advocate for the construction trades and infrastructure job creation. Jeremy supports the men and women that build this region, and importantly, their right to collectively bargain for good wages and benefits. We need proven leaders like Jeremy Miller in elected office now more than ever, he has earned my support with his actions not his words.
Clayton Johnson
IUOE Local 49
Black Hammer, Minn.
