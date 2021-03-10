“The world is changed by your example, not your opinion.”
“Whether one is a Hindu or a Muslim or a Christian, how you live your life is proof that you are or are not fully His. We cannot condemn or judge or pass words that will hurt people. We don’t know in what way God is appearing to that soul and what God is drawing that soul to: therefore, who are we to condemn anybody?”
-Mother Teresa
“Just love them, Just love them.”
-Words from a Wise and Holy Man in answer to people living a lifestyle we don’t think is right.
“Let it Be, Let it Be.”
- Even the Beatles had words of wisdom.
Clare Klug
Caledonia, Minn.
