To the Editor:

We, the fourth grade class of St. Mary’s School would like to tell you how disappointed we were in the picture for Veterans Day at St. Mary’s School in the November 13th issue of the Caledonia Argus.  We were not happy that the picture was so far away, blurry and in black and white.  The pictures on the page before from the Public School were close up, clear and colorful!  We would like to see   St. Mary’s have the same representation as the Public School.  Maybe we could have two clear colorful pictures with more than one sentence under it about our event.  It doesn’t matter what grade school we go to, St. John’s, Public or  St. Mary’s we are all members of the community honoring our Veterans!

Lori Ellenz & 4th grade 

students at St. Mary’s schools

Caledonia, Minnesota

 

Load comments