To the Editor:
During an orientation ride on one of my first jobs, the co-owner told me a story. Burt was a second generation American of Turkish descent. His grandfather used to say the two political parties in the U.S. were like a patty of horse droppings on the street which had been cut in two by a wagon wheel. The Republicans fell to one side, the Democrats, to the other.
Recent highly regarded polls about party affiliation appear to bear out grandfather’s opinion. More people consider themselves independents than ever before, believing that there is little difference between Republicans and Demopubs.
I can’t shake the feeling, however, that we stand on the brink in this country and that a fence straddling position is a luxury we can no longer afford, not to mention that saying “a pox on both your houses” is often an exercise in moral relativism, and an excuse for not doing one’s homework.
You see, there are differences between the two parties. Looking out over the abyss, we are forced to choose one of two very divergent paths. We either harken back to our traditions, as laid out in our founding documents, (individual freedom) or we take the pathway to an all powerful “nanny state” which pretends to fulfill all our needs, but which has been demonstrated to be an abject failure time and again wherever it’s been tried. IT’S DECISION TIME.
David Boone
Houston
