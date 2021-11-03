To the Editor

HELP!! We need our government back in the hands of the people and the States. Please learn more about Article V of the United States Constitution and a Convention of the States therein. Our need is more important now than ever. 

Ask Greg Davids, Jeremy Miller and other state legislative members to call for a Convention of the States. 

Article V Convention of the States is probably our only chance to beat back Big Brother and save our 245 year old republic. 

Russ and Mary Lou Gerard

Spring Grove, Minn.

 

