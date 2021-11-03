To the Editor
HELP!! We need our government back in the hands of the people and the States. Please learn more about Article V of the United States Constitution and a Convention of the States therein. Our need is more important now than ever.
Ask Greg Davids, Jeremy Miller and other state legislative members to call for a Convention of the States.
Article V Convention of the States is probably our only chance to beat back Big Brother and save our 245 year old republic.
Russ and Mary Lou Gerard
Spring Grove, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.