To the Editor:
I am a Republican. Dan Feehan is the Endorsed Democrat cadidate for Congress. I honor and respect Dan’s service in the Military. I feel rather selfish that while Dan was disarming bombs, I was merely raising my family.
Dan boasts that he is “refusing to take corporate PAC money”. Check out the website--docquery.fec.gov(FYI--ACTBLUE is a PAC) Does the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor State Committee take PAC money? They pay for his flyers that come in the mail. How about Lobbyist money? Does Dan take that?
Sounds like good old-fashioned spin. See, Dan already knows how to be a good Democrat. Spin the information until it makes you an insider.
Jaynie Sheffer
Hokah, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.