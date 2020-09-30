To the Editor:

I am a Republican. Dan Feehan is the Endorsed Democrat cadidate for Congress. I honor and respect Dan’s service in the Military. I feel rather selfish that while Dan was disarming bombs, I was merely raising my family.

Dan boasts that he is “refusing to take corporate PAC money”. Check out the website--docquery.fec.gov(FYI--ACTBLUE is a PAC) Does the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor State Committee take PAC money? They pay for his flyers that come in the mail. How about Lobbyist money? Does Dan take that?   

Sounds like good old-fashioned spin. See, Dan already knows how to be a good Democrat. Spin the information until it makes you an insider.

Jaynie Sheffer

Hokah, Minn.

 

