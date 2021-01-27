To the Editor:

Mr. Ihrke and school board members, 

Enough is Enough! Put the students back in school where they belong, and the teachers in the classroom teaching where they belong. Zoom classes, distance learning is not working, despite what was stated in the paper. The students need the in school setting and atmosphere, that is where their programmed to learn, not at home in front of a computer for 7-8 hours a day. 

Where was the logic and common sense used to determine that it was OK for youth to participate in sports with very close personal contact with each other, but it wasn’t safe for students to be wearing masks and distancing themselves in a classroom getting an education? Makes absolutely no sense to me. 

Our youth need the entire school setting for social, educational, behavorial and emotional benefits. Put the kids in school and the teachers in the classroom. 

Fed up and frustrated taxpayer and grandparent,

Karen Colsch

Caledonia, Minn.

 

