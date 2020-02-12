To the Editor:
Vote for Char Meiners, the most efficient, organized, and knowledgeable candidate for County Commissioner. As a former County Commissioner, I know that Char has the experience and knowledge necessary to make decisions about the management of Houston County.
Ann Thompson
Caledonia, Minn.
Editor’s Note: Two letters to the editor could not be published last week due to APG policy, which generally does not allow candidate endorsements in the final issue prior to an election (see The Caledonia Argus, page 4, February 4). As this issue went to press, the special primary for Houston County Commissioner had not yet been held, but we include both of those letters here in case one or both of the candidates mentioned will be on the ballot on April 14. See print edition.
