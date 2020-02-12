To the Editor:
Recently, I received a flyer in the mail from Representative Jim Hagedorn touting his proposed Prescription Drug Plan. He states that it is a bi-partisan bill, but it does not have any bi-partisan sponsors. Hagedorn voted against HR3-Lower Drug Costs Act of 2019 and his mailer made false claims about what HR3 does. HR 3 authorizes the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs. Hagedorn didn’t like that the bill held pharmaceutical companies to account. (It should be noted that Jim Hagedorn has received thousands of dollars from prescription drug companies.)
Jim Hagedorn says he has worked to help farmers, veterans and seniors but his record shows otherwise.
Hagedorn votes on Healthcare Issues:
12/12/2019 Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019-NO
11/21/2019 Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act-NO
09/26/2019 US Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act-NO
05/16/2019 MORE Health Education Act -NO
05/09/2019 Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019-NO
04/03/2019 Condemning the Trump Administration’s Legal Campaign to Take Away Americans’ Health Care-NO
Dan Feehan, who is running to replace Hagedorn in Congressional District 1 in Minnesota, will not accept money from prescription drug companies or health insurers. Dan will fight for healthcare and prescription drug coverage that is affordable and accessible, including individuals with pre-existing conditions.
I am a rural voter and I want someone who will work hard to protect healthcare, Social Security, Medicare, farmers and seniors. That person is Dan Feehan.
Patricia Wright
Brownsville, Minn.
