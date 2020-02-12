To the Editor:
Scott Onstad is a life-long resident of Houston County who woould like to help our county government continue forward progress. He knows decisions need to be based on research of issues, discussiions, listening, and compromise, not on vindictive attitudes. Scott’s method will lead to progressive county government.
We in Houston County would like to see our population grow. Controlling spending and tax increases are important steps to encourage families to live in Houston County.
Having known scott through some of his previous work experiences he understands that wise use of time, personnel and finances are important.
Please give Scott Onstad consideration when you vote for Houston County commissioner on Feb. 11. Thank You.
Barb Arnold
Spring Grove, Minn.
Editor’s Note: Two letters to the editor could not be published last week due to APG policy, which generally does not allow candidate endorsements in the final issue prior to an election (see The Caledonia Argus, page 4, February 4). As this issue went to press, the special primary for Houston County Commissioner had not yet been held, but we include both of those letters here in case one or both of the candidates mentioned will be on the ballot on April 14.
