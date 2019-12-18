To the Editor:
If you have been watching any of the Impeachment Hearings for the last couple days you know that there is overwhelming evidence of abuse of power by President Trump.
President Trump is a clear and present danger to our Democracy. He used and abused his presidential power to directly benefit his 2020 reelection in an act of cheating and self-dealing that Constitutional lawyers have said is ten times worse than what Richard Nixon did.
If these abuses of power are not impeachable, then nothing a President does is ever impeachable.
Sometime next week the vote on impeachment in the House is expected to occur, probably on Wednesday, December 18th. The night before the House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump, as part of a national event organized by MoveOn.Org, Americans all over this country, will head to congressional office and public rallies to support House Democrats in their heroic efforts to save our Country. These are regular Americans, millions of Americans from all walks of life who understand the threat that Donald Trump and his unrestrained abuse of power represents.
In coordination with this nation event, a group of La Crosse area residents is organizing a rally to support the Democrats effort to impeach this lawless dictatorial president. From 5-6 p.m., on the eve of the vote, we will gather at Cameron Park to hear a few speakers lay out the facts and make the case why every American needs to support the House in passing the Articles of Impeachment and demand that the Senate impeach Trump and remove him from office next year.
But we don’t know for sure what day the vote will be. We plan to use emails and social media to let you know, as soon as we find out for sure, when the House vote will occur and when our Rally will take place.
Please consider joining us and be a part this historic nationwide mobilization on the eve of the Trump’s impeachment vote. Our event will be a visible, family-friendly, public gathering to demonstrate to our lawmakers and our fellow citizens that Trump has left members of Congress no alternative but to uphold their oath of office and vote to support impeachment and removal.
Hope to see you at the Rally!
Ken Tschumper
La Crescent, Minnesota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.