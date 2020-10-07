To the Editor:
The year, 2020, has been a very difficult year for most of us. Who would have guessed that we would experience a pandemic, be ordered to stay in our homes, mandated to wear masks, or that our Governor would grant himself Executive Power! The past six months have been like something out of a nightmare because of COVID-19.
Luckily, we have leadership in Washington that looks out for us and fights back. Thanks to President Trump, Minnesota has received units of PPE, funds for medical facilities and coronavirus tests. With the help of President Trump and our own Congressman Hagedorn, we are on our way to overcoming COVID-19 and returning to economic prosperity.
Because of President Trump’s solid leadership, eligible Minnesota taxpayers have received economic relief payments and, I believe, countless Minnesota jobs were saved through the Paycheck Protection Program. Not only that, but Congressman Hagedorn is working in a bipartisan fashion with other Minnesota Representatives in requesting transparency regarding IRS delays in processing the tax returns of hardworking Minnesotans. We need to make sure Jim Hagedorn is reelected on November 3 so he can continue looking out for all of our best interests.
June Hawley
Winona, Minn.
