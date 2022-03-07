To the Editor:
Well, the legislature is in session and the spin machines are already humming so fast they’d make a tornado dizzy. Rich man’s favorite Jeremy Miller is leading the charge by telling the half truth and something like the truth, especially when it comes to that old GOP hobbyhorse of taxes. Quick question: how come the Republicans always talk about lowering taxes, but even why they do it doesn’t seem like things get better? The GOP rammed through a massive tax cut in 2017, but somehow it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows...well, unless you were already getting fat and rich off other people’s work. How come it seems that, no matter if a D or an R is in charge, the rich people just keep getting richer. Isn’t that weird?
The nasty little parasitic worm inside of all of these weasel words about taxes is the idea of who pays taxes and who is getting their taxes cut. You see, you never hear a Republican say “we are going to lower taxes for the working class and only the working class, because they are the ones struggling most while the rich get richer” instead you just hear “lower taxes” barked out like some poor experimental dog with a electrode jammed in its brain. But what does that mean? Well, it means everyone gets their taxes cut...and those who have the most get the most cut. Ta-da! The rich win again! Isn’t that just peculiar?
It’s hogwash. It’s an attempt to hornswaggle you and the other people in your neighborhood who actually work for a living instead of having wage slaves that make them money for doing diddly squat. In total, Bluff Country has the number of truly wealthy people you could probably fit into a phone booth if you shoved real hard, and most of us are just trying to make it work with the crumbs these greedy hogs leave behind. We don’t need across the board tax cuts: we need tax cuts specifically for our day-to-day: sales taxes, child taxes, and local taxes, not property taxes or income taxes. The people who benefit from property and income tax cuts ALREADY HAVE ALL THE INCOME AND PROPERTY and they did not work for it, or at the very least they haven’t worked anywhere near as hard as you have for so much less.
Taxes, hate them or really hate them, are necessary. You don’t want to have to pay a toll to the local warlord just to drive down the road, you don’t want to have your water shut off because the rich man on the hill doesn’t like the cut of your jib, you don’t want to see kids go without an education and wander the streets because they were taught by some fly-by-night scam. Taxes are a way to hold your basic needs accountable and not be beholden to the personal feelings of some madman. We all give in so we all get out, but some billion dollar corporations pay no taxes while we all have to pay tax on a bag of chips. We’re in a situation now where rich folks are getting out way more than they put in, and that needs to be addressed by any means necessary.
That is your money. You worked for it, but never got it. For 40 years now profits & productivity have gone up but wages have not kept pace. Meanwhile, the rich are richer than ever before and they sure aren’t working 300 times harder. You are owed 40 years of back pay, and that needs to be seen in higher wages, basic income, better funded schools, better supported small towns, clean water, nutritious food, and shelter for all. This is not a matter of taking from the rich, because no one earns a thousand million dollars, especially if you only make 30,000. This is a matter of getting your money back from folks who have taken it for decades. You deserve it, you worked for it, it’s yours. Demand it!
Eric Leitzen
Hokah, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.