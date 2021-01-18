To the Editor:
At the December 15 county commissioner meeting, a proposal to accept a grant from the Minnesota Historical Society to replace the historic courthouse steps was brought to a vote. The grant was turned down by a vote of 3 – 2. Jack Miller and Theresa Walter voted to accept the grant proposal and Bob Burns, Eric Johnson and Greg Myhre voted against it. I was very disappointed in this outcome to say the least! This was a matching grant from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Legacy Amendment. More than $3.5 million was awarded this round of grants to projects all over Minnesota. As tax payers, we all contribute to this fund and it would be nice to bring some money back for our own county projects.
The matching Houston County grant was for an amount up to $71,510. There is a lot of preparation and research into all the costs that may come up in order to apply for these grants. The $143,000 estimate (the grant amount plus our county’s match) included stone steps (as the originals were) as well as construction administration, architectural engineering, and a buffer of 10%. The acceptance of this grant proposal would mean the steps project could be put out for bids. After the bids would be submitted, the board would have the option to accept one and go ahead with the project if they wished. The fact that this grant is being rejected before having any actual bids for the project is extremely short-sighted.
Instead, the commissioners are opting to put in concrete steps that they think would not cost more than $25,000 total. The one bid they got for concrete includes a disclaimer for freezing, thawing or sinking. Comparing the cost of concrete steps with the cost of historically accurate stone steps is not an equal comparison! Historic preservation is not cheap – because it is built to withstand time and to honor the legacy of these significant historical landmarks. The cheaper cost of concrete steps might sound appealing, but it compromises the historic value of this property and may not have the longevity of an architecturally engineered project. Additionally, the act of turning down this highly sought-after grant jeopardizes future funding opportunities.
Legacy grants are very competitive and the fact that our county got one this year was a very positive sign that the Minnesota Historical Society Executive Council thought our historic buildings are worth the grant money award. How will the council view our county now? Part of the consideration they make in the award process is to see if there is a commitment from the county toward preservation. The grant process is a continuum. The county already received $76,200 in 2017 and recently another $10,000 for preliminary work for the courthouse, including the upcoming steps and roof projects. This grant was for the next phase – to replace the steps in a historically accurate manner. Will the Minnesota Historical Society be inclined to send more grant money our way for the next restoration project we need help with, like the roof?
The addition put on the courthouse in the 1960/70s was not done in a historically accurate way, and it shows. The steps in question are the main entrance to the historic courthouse and will affect the look of the whole 1883 building. There are many old photographs of groups standing proudly on the steps including one from the 1890s of Houston County Civil War Veterans. I have read the county commissioner meeting minutes from 1882/1883 when they were building the courthouse. The names of the commissioners who had the foresight to build a beautiful building for our county are there. Looking back at 2020, what will our future generations say?
Deb Wray
Eitzen, Minn.
