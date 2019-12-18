To the Editor:
Dear Congress. Since you have made it manifest that you have no serious intent to do your job, and set minimum priorities for the people, I will set one for you. The economy is better than perhaps any other time since the post war era. You have no excuse for not balancing the budget. If you continue to feather your own nests at the public’s expense then the public needs to do some serious culling.
What is going on seems apparent to anyone who has eyes in their heads. It’s nothing more than an ever more convoluted and desperate attempt to Schifft the attention from the real scandal of the century, if not an attempted coup. Meanwhile, Rome burns...
Fair warning to Republicans. If you are complicit, don’t be complacent.
David Boone Houston
Houston, Minn.
