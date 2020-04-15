To the Editor:
One thing Americans have always been able to count on is our ability to come together in challenging times for the good of all. With few exceptions, what has happened in our country the last month has been heartwarming: folks making the effort to ‘carry-out’ food from local restaurants, pro athletes donating thousands of meals to local food shelters, shoppers tipping cashiers at grocery stores for coming to work under trying circumstances, the list could go on and on.
In that vein, I would like to thank Congressman Jim Hagedorn, Brian McDonald from the Small Business Administration and Dr. Deepi Goyal of the Mayo Clinic for taking the time from what I’m sure are incredibly busy and hectic schedules these days to host a telephone town hall to answer all sorts of questions about the coronavirus. For an hour a doctor, a federal executive and our United States Representative patiently answered questions about small business loans, direct payments to individuals, unemployment regulations, the risks of contracting and caring for those with COVID-19 and on and on.
There is no shortage of questions and hoops to jump through when trying to access a $2 trillion plus government package that was passed less than two weeks ago. I’m also sure all three of these gentlemen had no shortage of calls to take and virtual briefings to attend so I want to thank them for patiently, thoroughly and professionally fielding such a vast array of questions.
We have survived great challenges in the past, and together we can and will survive this challenge as well. Thank you, Congressman, for hosting this town hall, rolling up your sleeves and helping lead the way.
Jason R. Reiland
Spring Grove, Minn.
