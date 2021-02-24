Carl Fruechte’s LTE was well thought out. He asked good questions in an effort to get people to think and consider whether everyone would truly be welcomed and heard in the Diversity Club, no matter what their beliefs are on certain subjects.
Most of the LTE’s in response to Carl’s letter, clearly showed that they would not be. Many of the responses contained anger, belittling, name-calling, disrespect, assumptions of Carl’s heart, motives and character, and definite misconceptions of him and of Christianity.
From what I’ve read in the LTE’s in the paper - I have read nothing from those who would not condone LGBTQI+ (or any other diverse perspective on any subject), that would indicate that any student wants to come in “to debate and criticize others.”
But that is the motive that has been attributed to others who would want to honestly dialogue and listen about differing perspectives and beliefs and why they have those differing perspectives and beliefs.
If, as the Diversity Club leaders say, in their response, that their club’s purpose “is to listen and learn about diverse perspectives, not to listen and debate” - then isn’t it up to them to welcome all students - to listen and learn from them even if those students have differing points of view?
A 1989 dictionary defines diversity: n. 1. The condition of being different 2. An instance or a point of difference. So, my question: It’s okay to be diverse as long as you agree with LGBTQIA+ and don’t want to discuss differences???
Unfortunately, the mantra of much of society today is: if someone says that the LGBTQIA+ lifestyle is wrong (even if they say and mean it with a heart full of love and treat others lovingly) – they are labelled as homophobic and accused of hate speech. But think on this - aren’t those who are labelling them guilty of using hate speech and are themselves phobic of any differences to their beliefs?
Love and acceptance of a person does not mean always agreeing with, or condoning, what that person may choose to believe, do, say, or of their lifestyle choices….i.e. if one you love broke the law and ended up in prison – would you quit treating them with love and kindness? No, of course you wouldn’t.
Several of the LTE writers in opposition to Carl’s letter mentioned Christianity – some saying they had been “taught”, others saying they had been “brought up in the Christian faith”, that Carl had “a narrow view of Christianity” and another called him (indirectly) a “so-called Christian”.
I encourage these writers (and everyone) to search God’s word. Find out what it says about being His child through faith in His Son, Jesus Christ (a Christian). We are all sinners needing a Savior. Find out what God says. Talk to Him, ask Him to show you if sin is deceiving you. He loves you, He will answer you, and He wants you for His own.
Jesus Himself said that the greatest of all of the commandments is: “You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.” He said the second is like it: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Only Jesus, through the power of the Holy Spirit, can give us life and enable us to love as He did, and does. May we come to love and obey Him above all, no matter what.
Vickie Lee (Bulman) Roeske – Caledonia Alumni - class of 1975
New Albin, Iowa
