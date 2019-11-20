To the Editor:
Festival of Trees is an exciting part of Christmas tradition in our area. The three-day event is full of holiday spirit and excitement. Your support is critical to the success of this event. We invite you to participate as a donor, guest, and/or buyer at our Holiday Gala and Auctions. Funds raised through the Festival of Trees are donated to qualified area charities. Unless designated elsewhere, funds will be donated to Houston County Care and Share, Houston County Ring and Run, and the Houston County Food Shelf.
Fill out the attached form or complete the online form on Facebook; facebook.com/mnfot. Auction items may be dropped off at the Spring Grove Fest Building beginning November 22 on weekends 10am-6pm and weekdays 5:30-8pm. Call 507-498-3683 to verify the Fest Building is open if you are stopping at another time. To be included in the auction program your donation must be delivered to the Fest Building by Tuesday, November 26 before 6 pm. Schedule of events is attached. If you would, please print and post at your place of business.
Thank you for your donation and participation in this year’s event. If you are interested in participating in the setup, decorating, or clean up call Jacqui at 507-450-5236.
Houston County
Festival of Trees Committee
