To the Editor:
On Tuesday, February 1 Republicans across Minnesota will be gathering in their neighborhoods for precinct caucuses. The future of our Party and nation belongs to those who show up. If you wish to see a change in our Party or our candidates, precinct caucuses are your chance to stand up and be heard. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Attend the Houston County Republican caucus on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Good Times Restaurant, lower level, 118 Bissen St., Caledonia, MN.
Jane Schiltz
Caledonia, Minn.
