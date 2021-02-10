To the Editor:
First and foremost, the Diversity Club would like to thank the community for the tremendous amount of support that has been shown! It truly is a wonderful feeling. We appreciate you!
Responding to a letter addressing the club in a previous paper, the Diversity Club welcomes all students to join. This school board approved club is for students willing to support and respect others. Our club’s purpose is to listen and learn about diverse perspectives, not to listen and debate. If a student comes into the club simply to debate and criticize others, the club is no longer a safe space.
Furthermore, the Diversity Club will not simply focus on LGBTQIA+ individuals and lives, the club aims to learn about a wide range of diverse perspectives. We will also cover and learn about topics such as, but not limited to, Native American and Indigenous perspectives, disability and ableism, immigrant narratives, mental health awareness, anti-racism, and deaf culture.
Once again, the support we’ve gotten from our community is amazing and we want to thank you all very much!
Diversity Club Leaders Madison Winjum, Elise Weinbender, Eliza Welscher, and Jenna Wiebke
