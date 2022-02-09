To the Editor:
Yesterday, I sent a letter to La Crescent-Hokah school leadership to advocate for continuation of the existing mandatory mask policy. I would like to share our story with our community as well.
My name is Katie Smith, “Addie’s mom”. Addie is a preschooler. In 2016, she was born 10-weeks premature in heart and respiratory failure from a severe heart defect and was hospitalized for several months. This month, we celebrate the 5-year anniversary of her life-saving heart surgery.
At age 3, Addie started school through early childhood special education. Addie had her first occurrence of pneumonia within a month. It had developed secondary to a common cold. A cold with symptoms that were no more than a runny nose. A cold that took root in her weak lungs and pushed her back into acute respiratory failure. Less than three months later, Addie caught another. We spent the next three months in and out of the ER and hospital. She was diagnosed with several respiratory illnesses, which turned into recurrent pneumonia. The pneumonia led to acute respiratory failure. Her lungs were damaged and starting to collapse. Those days in the hospital, my bright, engaging child dimmed. She was in so much pain and discomfort, she could not tolerate physical touch. She laid in bed alone, feverish and whimpering. On the worst days, doctors entered the room to quietly explain that there were two trajectories; she would get better. Or she would get worse. I sat alone and processed that my child might not come home.
Addie fully recovered at the end of April 2020, but it was not safe for her to return to school. Addie spent a year and a half at home. Her only access to necessary special education services was through video. She had little to no social interaction with peers during the first year. It was not until summer 2021 that Addie was able to participate in small, outdoor group activities. It was not until fall 2021 that she would return to school. This was with the expectation that our school district would uphold a masking policy and what little reassurance it offered that she could be protected from respiratory illness.
In October, Addie was again hospitalized for a week in Rochester with RSV and pneumonia. Again, what had presented as little more than the common cold, a runny nose, had quickly escalated to acute respiratory failure. This was not our first time in these circumstances, and it will not be our last. The common cold for others’ children is not for Addie.
I look around at members of La Crescent’s school and other community leadership with acknowledgement of the strength of our community. We can take care of one another. Now more than ever, I need our community to assist in protecting my child and others like her. As Addie’s mom, I am asking school leadership to help to keep her safe by continuing the existing mandatory masking policy.
Katie Smith
La Crescent, Minn.
Editor’s note: The above letter included numerous references to reports from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Minnesota Department of Health, the CDC, and other sources.
