This is a response to Carl Fruechte’s letter on Caledonia High School’s new Diversity Club. The letter shows a lack of professionalism, incapability to work in the best interest of all students, and an unfitness to work in the educational environment.
Mr. Fruechte bases the hypotheticals in his letter on the premise that homosexuality is wrong and open to debate. You can disagree about which flavor of ice cream is the best, but you cannot argue about a queer student’s right to exist. It is not okay to debate over the validity of someone’s identity. Language that refers to homosexuality as an opinion is simply wrong, shameful, and discriminatory.
One sentence was especially haunting: “You say the Diversity Club will be here for anyone, will it truly be for anyone including people that oppose LGBTQIA+?” Personally, I want no part of any group that opposes queer identities – and that includes any churches that I attend. The faulty generalization that being Christian means being anti-gay is not correct. His question shows an incapability to work in the best interest of all students and unfitness to work in an educational environment.
Mr. Fruechte’s focus on LGBTQ issues misses the club’s broader mission to learn about, promote, and celebrate diversity. This narrow view of diversity, focusing only on sexual orientation, ignores a year of racial justice reckoning for the entire state of Minnesota. I grew up believing that ‘Minnesota nice’ was enough to overcome any differences. I know now that being nice or polite is not an excuse for doing the real, tough work – work that involves learning from others and unlearning our own personal biases.
It is hard to understand how someone could air grievances about a club for teenagers to the local paper before the club had even met. I believe this prejudgment and narrow focus on sexual orientation says volumes about Mr. Fruechte’s capabilities as a school employee. Many of the letters to the editor last week noted how students with marginalized identities already disproportionately face discrimination and harassment. Unwarranted public criticism is not just unprofessional, it is cruel.
I understand that journalism is under constant scrutiny for upholding free speech. But often the call for free speech drowns out the reality that speech has consequences – and that writers and platforms alike must be held accountable. Free speech is a right, but it is not an excuse to discriminate. I want to echo Drue Fergison’s letter to the editor last week: conduct that creates a hostile academic environment is a violation of the school district’s harassment policy. The right to free speech does not mean a right to speak without accountability or responsibility for your words.
While I am happy to see solidarity and support from the letters in last week’s paper, the situation is bittersweet. The harm from Mr. Fruechte’s letter is done, and I cannot imagine the pain students felt while reading how a school employee sees their identity, validity, and authentic existence as something up for debate.
Tracy Heim, Austin, TX - formerly of Brownsville, MN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.