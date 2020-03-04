To the Editor:
I have always loved our Country. It is painful to see how far we have fallen. Politicians have always hid certain information and occasionally lied, but never has the swamp been this deep and foul.
Nearly everyone from the Trump campaign is a criminal. He “partied” with a convicted pedophile. He brags about sexual assault and mocks disabled people. His fake charity used donations as a personal slush fund. He created a bogus college to cheat students. He fires people for obeying Congressional subpoenas or fulfilling mandatory congressional reporting.
Our President is a Narcissistic, Sociopath with Borderline Personality Disorder. That is not my opinion, it’s the diagnosis of multiple mental health professionals. If you doubt this diagnosis, look up the profile of these disorders.
The President claims he can do whatever he wants and cannot even be investigated. The Senate Republicans failed their oversight obligation and are complicit in destroying constitutional checks and balances. Barr’s Justice Department has been hijacked to punish rivals and protect allies.
Seventeen intelligence agencies concluded Russia interfered in 2016 in favor of Trump. The Mueller investigation validated this. Mueller warned this would happen again in 2020. The intelligence agencies verify it is happening again. He was impeached seeking foreign interference in the 2020 election. What was Trump’s response? He claims it’s a Democratic hoax. This from the man averaging nine documented lies per day. Still, McConnell refuses a Senate vote on bipartisan bills passed in the house to protect our elections. Why?
How do we cleanse ourselves of this divisive bully? We can take control of the narrative. Trump’s one strength is his ability to control the media. He is driving us toward the ditch. We need to grab the steering wheel. Trump succeeds through attacking everyone/everything. Put him on defense by exposing the facts. Do that with factual adds:
Interview his sexual assault victims, contractors stiffed working on Trump properties, students bilked by Trump University, contributors deceived by Trump’s charity, undocumented workers employed at Trump properties, allies who no longer trust America’s word after we backed out of treaty obligations.
Show clips of him mocking a disabled reporter, all his friends currently in prison for following his orders, denying science, his son admitting they were bailed out by Russian oligarchs, the party of “fiscal responsibility” exploding the budget deficit.
Show some of the campaign promises that didn’t happen - Mexico will pay for the wall, he would bring back manufacturing, tax breaks for the working class, improved healthcare for all, he wouldn’t golf like Obama but spent one-third of his Presidency at his country clubs ripping off tax payers, he would show his tax returns.
He claimed he was a great business man but squandered 400 million dollars of inheritance only to declare multiple bankruptcies.
On election day we face a binary choice. The Democratic nominee vs four more years of even more lawless behavior, Trump has realized nobody can/will rein him in. You know this is wrong. Stand up.
Dr. Bryan Van Gorp
Rushford, Minn.
