The outcome of the Caledonia City public hearing on May 10th was very disappointing.  The message to the council was clear. Approximately 80 people attended in person and a petition with over 500 signatures was presented asking the council to keep the Sprague Woods a recreational area and NOT sell it for commercial use.

In the end the council did not call for a motion or vote. So disappointing.  A reminder to the council that you were not elected to advance any personal agendas.  You were elected to represent the interests of the city residents who elected you.

This issue will again be on the agenda for the May 24th council meeting.  I encourage people to attend.

In closing I would like to tell the council what I tell my grandkids...” put on your listening ears”.

Mary Mell

Caledonia, Minn.

 

