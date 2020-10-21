To the Editor:
As I travel the district and visit with constituents, people share their frustration with the extreme partisanship of party politics. My approach is different and my philosophy simple: listen to the people and work together to get good things done.
During my time in the Senate, this approach has worked incredibly well as we have accomplished many good things, including making healthcare more affordable, job growth and economic development initiatives, major infrastructure projects, and record investments in education, including early childhood learning and special education programs.
We increased funding for nursing homes, mental health services, and disability service providers. We provided significant property tax relief for farmers and small businesses, built the Southeast Minnesota Veterans Cemetery, and secured state funding for a new veterans home in southeast Minnesota.
In addition, Representative Greg Davids and I successfully passed legislation to reimburse Caledonia Area Public Schools for interest paid on the “maximum effort” loan, and just recently, we secured $7 million to assist with the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in Caledonia.
When COVID hit, we worked on bipartisan solutions to ensure the health and safety of Minnesotans. As President of the Senate, I guided the Senate’s emergency funding efforts for hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and health care professionals. I also led efforts to ensure proper workplace safety protections for first responders, health care professionals, and others on the front-line.
Additionally, we passed legislation to provide relief to small businesses, disability service providers, and local communities who were negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic.
It’s truly an honor to represent the people of Houston, Fillmore, and Winona counties in the Minnesota Senate. I ask for your vote so we can continue working together to help make southeastern Minnesota an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.
Jeremy Miller
Winona
District 28 Rep.
