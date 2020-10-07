To the Editor:
I’m running for state Senate to represent the people of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties because we need honest leadership that strives to unite people. My background as an educator teaching government studies, as well as my work as a marketing consultant for medical professionals, provide me with the skill set to take on challenges at the Capitol. My family has deep roots in Southern Minnesota, and I understand the complex issues facing our rural communities. Whether you’re a small business owner needing affordable health insurance, a farmer struggling with the challenging farm economy, a parent trying to find and pay for quality daycare, or a college student facing burdensome student loan debt—you and the challenges you face matter. Together, we must work to assure Southeast Minnesota thrives. For this to happen, everyone needs access to affordable health care, adequately funded public education, and a diverse economy strengthened by broadband expansion. These are just a handful of the difficult issues we face. However, rather than view them as insurmountable, I see them as opportunities to strengthen our regional economy and improve the quality of life in Greater Minnesota. The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the challenges faced by many Minnesotans, particularly those who live paycheck to paycheck. I will work hard to make sure the pressing economic concerns and health needs of people are being heard in St. Paul. I will stand strong in my commitment to progress on the fundamental issues that impact working families. Southeast Minnesota deserves leadership that looks out for the greater good of our communities.
Sarah Kruger
Winona, Minn.
