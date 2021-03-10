n 2020 Abigail Shrier, a journalist for the Wall Street Journal, wrote a book titled ‘Irreversible Damage – The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters’. Abigail’s book explores the gender-affirming model of care in which an adolescent can self-diagnose as transgender and immediately begin receiving interventions such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries without parental consent or even a therapist’s note.
How was Abigail rewarded for exploring these nuanced and difficult topics? She was immediately canceled of course. They labeled her a transphobe. They pressured the Wall Street Journal to fire her. They went after her publisher and Amazon.com who promptly caved and refused to advertise it. For what? It didn’t matter that Abigail is a brilliant progressive woman with degrees from Yale, Oxford, and Columbia. She was guilty of asking too many questions you see.
There are thousands of stories like Abigail’s and unfortunately the list grows longer every day. It grew a little longer here in Caledonia recently. For what? Asking too many questions?
I hope the Diversity Club will emphasize character, you know the stuff that really defines us like responsibility, kindness, perseverance, respect, and integrity instead of stuff like melanin, chromosomes, and sexuality.
For all you young folks in the High School and all you adults walking on eggshells in fear of getting canceled, just remember; “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” – Dr. Seuss
Mike Peterson
Caledonia, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.