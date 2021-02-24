I found myself obsessing over the Argus these past few weeks, looking for the newest issue containing Letters to the Editor. I was very excited to see conversations taking place that have been needed in our sleepy town for quite some time. Instead of weighing in on the latest drama, I just want to share something with the young people in town.
Over ten years ago, I set out to find my place in the world, as many of you will do very soon. I went as far as the Cities for college and had many great experiences, but I found it not far enough away for me to stretch myself. I set my sights on an internship in New England and ultimately made a living between Boston and Connecticut for the next few years. During this time I learned so much more than I could have predicted while growing up in Caledonia. I worked in the extremely diverse restaurant industry and had the ideology of my youth challenged, expanded, and flipped on its head. I joined the Navy and went even further away from home, learning a foreign language and new cultural traditions.
All of this is to say go and explore. Go to the other side of the state or the other side of the world. Stretch what you know, expand your political or religious beliefs, or even pick up new ones. Meet people you would never expect to meet and learn their culture. Pick that college that’s a little further away, and join that group you’ve secretly been wanting to. Go and stretch your legs. Caledonia will always be there to welcome you back home.
“The mind, once stretched by a new idea, never returns to its original dimensions.”
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
Emily Klug
Waipahu, Hawaii
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.