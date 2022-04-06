To the Editor:
I took my kids to McDonald’s last week for their first taste of a Shamrock Shake. It was just as fake and yet somehow wonderful as I remember, along with the rest of the bag of what my Dad used to call “gruntburgers,” but I did take a look at the menu beyond the cheapest of options at that old classic, the Big Mac. It clocked in at $4.49 for the sandwich itself, which is almost two dollars more than the last time I ate one, which was probably back in 2007 or so. With all this talk of inflation and the price of goods going up, I decided to get weird and do some math again, but this time with a much more worker focused topic.
Specifically, how much does a place like Mickey D’s make, compared with what they pay the folks who actually make it?
You see, darn near everyone who actually works for a living (and not those senior executive associate vice president of strategic synergy operations kind of BS jobs) is not paid what they are worth for what they do. How can I say that? Well, let’s take a look: a Big Mac is $4.49. Let’s say the local Macca’s has a good lunch hour, and sells 200 of those double pattied bad boys: 50 through the counters, 150 through drive through. On a pure level, they just made $898. Let’s say we’ve got 4 people working over lunch: one front counter, one in the back, one drive-thru, and one manager floating between all three.
These four made the food, packaged the food, delivered the food, and did all the customer service on items that had already been purchased for the specific purpose of being processed this way. They made $898 for the company, but they didn’t get paid $224.50, did they? Heck, let’s go one level deeper: according to the best info I could find, a Big Mac runs between $.77 and .65 to make, but let’s be super generous and say it takes one flat dollar to make. That’s a profit margin of $698. Now let’s take out money for bills, taxes, operation expenses, and so on... but do you really think, after that, that they are left with just $41.75 to pay the workers? (Again, I’m being a little generous here, assuming the three workers are making minimum wage of $7.25 and the manager is making $20 an hour.)
Ask yourself: do you really think all the costs to operate a business, cost $656.75 of the $898 they made? Is the Mac Attack really spending 72% of the money they’re making in operating costs?
Of course they’re not: that money is going to bloated corporate salaries, nonsensical marketing strategies, paying celebrities to pretend to eat their burgers, and, of course, investor cash-outs. So much of the work that the folks sweating in the kitchen do isn’t going to the people sweating in the kitchen. Does it really make sense for some rich son of a rich man to make more money because Daddy gave him fun money to invest as opposed to the working mother who is actually feeding people? Do we really want to create that sort of world, because to me that sounds an awful lot like Lords and Peasants.
I guess what I’m saying is: be nice to people who work for a living. They don’t get paid enough. Tip when you can, and tip well, because even in a state like Minnesota with higher minimum wages, it’s still not enough. Remember, we were fighting for 15 almost ten years ago. 15 an hour is what you deserve on a BASIC level, and if you’re doing anything more than absolute bottom run work you deserve more. And, by the way, if you think you should be paid enough, then start putting people in office to crack down on these greedy jerks skimming off the top, tax the rich, and get your money back into your pocket and your community. If people actually got paid what they were worth, we’d see a renewal of towns and communities not seen since the 1950s: new houses, new cars, new families, new schools, new bridges, new Mom-and-pop burger shops... but that would mean we might have to lose a few McDonald’s and a few rich, lazy slumlords.
From where I’m sitting, that seems like a pretty good trade.
Eric Leitzen
Hokah, Minn.
