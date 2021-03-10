The issues that have swirled around our area due to Carl Fruechte’s letter is truly unreal in my opinion. I was told once by a wise man who hired me for my first great career, that I “call a spade a spade”. (Patting my own back?)
So here goes.... I lived in the Caledonia area for the last 45 years. I have 4 kids and a number of grandkids that attended CHS. I am also a frequent flier with the Argus. I’ve written a few letters in my day. I used to even work for the Argus thanks to Angela Murphy. So I know a thing or two about a thing or two?
It’s really not surprising to me that we are where we are. Everything is up for debates, disagreements, blaming, and shaming. I am a very liberal thinker in regards to many things. The efforts and need of a Diversity Club is a good thing. I applaud all those that have got it going.
The written word can be a powerful thing,,,, many times read and absorbed with the readers feelings and beliefs. I read the letter and figured many many would not take it in the way intended. Misconstrued and almost to the point (from some writers) of attacking. That is what I took away after reading some of the letters of disapproval.
I have interviewed former students, past and current players that Carl supports. To me it’s outrageous and sad that we have come to this. Picking apart, accusing, and you name it is in the air! And it stinks. As a former Ho Co commissioner said ....on any given day there’s a stench in Ho Co. Some manure pit complaint!
Carl is an honest, hardworking, caring person who has gone out of his way time and time again. My personal experience? Doing foster care with troubled youth that Carl helped time and time again. From what I have heard he is a fair minded person who does not push his beliefs on anyone.
Something is wrong in our society. People at times want to join the bandwagon and say this that and everything just to be valid. I have not read all of the many letters published. But from those I have.... I still stand with someone who like NO other has done so much.
Danielle Burg
Caledonia, Minn.
