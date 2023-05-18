Whether you see mowing your lawn as a chore that has to be done or a relaxing way to wind down after a long week at the office there are some tips you should take into consideration this season. You should hold off until weather conditions and your lawn are ready to be mowed. Allow the grass to come out of dormancy, green up and begin growing first.

Before your first mowing be sure to check over your lawn mower. Change the oil and fuel. Clean out the air filter. Sharpen and adjust the blades. Sharp blades will ensure clean cuts on your blades of grass. A cleanly cut blade of grass is less susceptible to disease and is able to better conserve water. Be sure to set your mowing height to at least 3 inches or higher.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

