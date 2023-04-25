A rope swing was suspended from two trees just above the garden in back of my childhood home. The early morning dew, the brightness of the sunshine and the chill of the breeze coincided with my free and easy spirit as I sailed through the fresh air of daybreak. The deep black earth of the garden below was dotted with its first sprouts of green. The branches above me were just beginning to bud. Beneath my feet the brown grasses were interspersed with green. The yellow tip of a daffodil petal near the house was making its first appearance.
Early springtime remains my favorite time of the year; the hour after sunrise is still the time of the day I enjoy most.
That time of year is approaching once more. Planting season. Time to order the seeds, to resurrect the rakes and the hoes. Mother Earth and Providence will once more be relied upon for the needed amounts of sunshine, warmth and rain. The browns and grays of post winter days will soon fade away, as the world comes alive with vibrant color.
Many of life's accomplishments are obtained in small increments. Inch by inch. A spark produces the heat and warmth of a fire; one gentle smile can initiate a friendship. An encouraging word can change the course of a day, or of another person's life.
"Plant your rows straight and long." In and outside of the garden, have a plan. Carry it out with a purpose and never forget the profound, potential impact (demonstrated as life) is walked out "inch by inch."
The Garden Song by John Denver often ruminates in my mind as I scoot upon the streets in Caledonia in the springtime. I love going to see the array of flowering plants at my "neighbor daughter's" house. The grounds of St. Mary's church are always alive with beautiful blossoms. The small garden in the ‘Gazebo Park' has its own loveliness, duplicated when admired with a friend. I enjoy the gardens to be found in every neighborhood. So, as everyone's planting is tempered with prayer and song this season, remember the songs we all can place in the hearts of one another.
Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.
