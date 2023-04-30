The weekend, Caledonia ABLE staff and residents, Ability Building Community and Woodland Industries are pleased to welcome Cathy Potter to our community on Friday, May 5. Cathy is from Tulsa, Oklahoma and has invited all persons from these agencies to Spring Grove Cinema for a movie and refreshments on May 5, from noon until three pm. Cathy is the mother of Dylan Clauson. Dylan is a resident of Caledonia and an employee at Woodland Industries.

Ability Building Community, formerly known as Ability Building Center aka (ABC) and Woodland Industries have been integral parts of our community for many years. For nineteen of those years, I have worked in connection with both agencies. Known for their assistance to people with varying ability levels in obtaining and maintaining employment, both facilities have enhanced numerous lives in an infinite number of ways.

Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.

