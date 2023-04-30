The weekend, Caledonia ABLE staff and residents, Ability Building Community and Woodland Industries are pleased to welcome Cathy Potter to our community on Friday, May 5. Cathy is from Tulsa, Oklahoma and has invited all persons from these agencies to Spring Grove Cinema for a movie and refreshments on May 5, from noon until three pm. Cathy is the mother of Dylan Clauson. Dylan is a resident of Caledonia and an employee at Woodland Industries.
Ability Building Community, formerly known as Ability Building Center aka (ABC) and Woodland Industries have been integral parts of our community for many years. For nineteen of those years, I have worked in connection with both agencies. Known for their assistance to people with varying ability levels in obtaining and maintaining employment, both facilities have enhanced numerous lives in an infinite number of ways.
Awareness of this fundamental purpose has become widespread over the decades, as these agencies have become part of our community.
Throughout my own years of involvement with them, I have both witnessed and experienced significations that are less recognized come to light as the days pass; these seemingly trivial events in every life that hold a deeper substance.
Every October, when I attend ABC's annual awards banquet, I observe a sense of community, as a meal is shared and camaraderie exchanged. Each year, as I see the pride in the recipients' eyes as they walk up to receive their certificates of honor, I notice an equal joy in the eyes of those who bestow them. I have learned to say "thank you" in sign language because I am assisted in some way every day at Woodland by a deaf friend.
My own heart and mind have been opened to the vastness that truly exists within life situations, which both compose and contribute to our world. Woodland's program manager, Sammie Sherry, often takes a minute to chat in her office, encouraging me both in life and in my writing.
Also on May 5, ABC is hosting a brat fry over the lunch hour at Quillin's parking lot in Caledonia. ABC's annual fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at Elsie's Bar & Grill from 1-7 p.m.
May all who attend any or all of the events this weekend enjoy some springtime fun!
Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.
