The day to celebrate all the wonderful women in our lives traditionally takes place on the second Sunday in May. This year, Mother's Day is observed on May 14. Ana Jarvis began the practice, as a liturgical service, in honor of her mother. The custom grew until 1911, when every state participated. The day was proclaimed a national holiday by President Woodrow Wilson on May 9, 1914.
Whenever my mind reflects on this May celebration, four names resonate in my heart. Margaret. Rita. Teresa. Addy. Margaret was Rita's mother, my grandmother. Rita, the wonderful woman, is my mother. Teresa is the much endeared young lady who blessedly turned me into a mother, and Addy the smart, jovial and blooming girl who made Teresa a mother, gifting me with becoming a grandmother.
Remembrances of all four reside within varied eras of my days. I have shed tears with each of them; Tears that have flowed from the deepest sorrow and the most resounding joys. I have learned from all of them. In their individual seasons of presence, throughout my journey, each has contributed to who I am.
"Grandma Moriarty's" house was a second home throughout my growing years. Her life partner, "Grandpa Dan" passed away when I was six years old. My paternal grandfather died before my birth and 'Grandma' on my Dad's side did not move back to this area until I was older. Grandma is the only one of my four grandparents associated with memories of my childhood years.
It was around her dining room table that we gathered for Sunday dinner. She had a "grandmotherly knack" for creating the simplest meal with a specific deliciousness that I never tasted thereafter. The sun glistening through her front porch windows was consonant to the sparkle in her eye whenever any of her grandchildren dropped by for a visit.
Margaret, "Maggie," exemplified every quality of motherhood; Her heart sustained every particular known to mothers alone. Rita, "mom," is the second youngest of Grandma's nine children and the only of those nine who is still with us. I remember mom holding back her tears when I departed for my first school days, as I gleefully sang out, "here we go to kindergarten!"
A more specific flow of tears were present countless times as I struggled to accomplish a variety of tasks which remain simple for someone of average physical ability. When I took my first steps. The first time I dressed myself. Fed myself. When I held a pencil and wrote my name. The outflow upon my triumphs as life has gone on is even more precise.
Twenty-seven years into life, Teresa arrived. I experienced all of the fears and emotions of every first time mother. Thirty-two years later my heart ever recalls all those 'firsts.' The first time I held her, fed and dressed her. When she began to walk, said "mama" and "I love you."
Every mother experiences a bittersweetness at certain intervals: when a child starts school, graduates, leaves home. Each of these events give rise to many emotions. I have come to learn a joy which is precious to each stage.
Twenty years after becoming a mother, I was blessed to observe Teresa's very initial moments as a mother, immediately after witnessing the miracle of Addy's birth. I knew within these tiny and priceless incremented measures of time that the circle was complete; That every struggle had been worth it; That I had done something right.
Happy Mother's Day to all mothers on May 14; To all women who have fulfilled this tremendous role in life. In observance of this day, may you be blessed to remember all of the mothers whom you have observed, and observe all of the memories.
Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.
