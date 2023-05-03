2023 Dianne Gauger - headshot

Dianne Gauger

 By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com

The day to celebrate all the wonderful women in our lives traditionally takes place on the second Sunday in May. This year, Mother's Day is observed on May 14. Ana Jarvis began the practice, as a liturgical service, in honor of her mother. The custom grew until 1911, when every state participated. The day was proclaimed a national holiday by President Woodrow Wilson on May 9, 1914.

Whenever my mind reflects on this May celebration, four names resonate in my heart. Margaret. Rita. Teresa. Addy. Margaret was Rita's mother, my grandmother. Rita, the wonderful woman, is my mother. Teresa is the much endeared young lady who blessedly turned me into a mother, and Addy the smart, jovial and blooming girl who made Teresa a mother, gifting me with becoming a grandmother.

Dianne Gauger is a beloved Caledonia local and writer.

