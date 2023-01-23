Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

If you’re considering hiring a teenager to work on your farm or with your agribusiness, it’s important to know the laws and regulations of employing youth.

There are several operations in agriculture that have been identified by the Federal government as being particularly hazardous for children under the age of 16. These include:

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

Load comments