To the editor:
What follows is an open letter to the faculty, staff, students, parents/guardians, and community members of Caledonia Area Public Schools.
Greetings,
The Caledonia Area Public School Board and administration's role is to create a positive culture that motivates, drives success, and addresses the priorities of all district stakeholders.
The School Board member oath of office states:
"In carrying out this responsibility, you will be asked to fulfill the roles of vision, structure, accountability, and advocacy. In providing vision, the board, with extensive participation of the community, envisions the community's educational future and then formulates the goals, defines the outcomes and sets the course for the public schools."
We are committed to being active and transparent in that responsibility. Our first action will be to create a strategic plan for CAPS. This plan will set district goals and prioritize the needs of our four primary stakeholders, including: students; faculty and staff; parents and community; the district itself as an organization.
The next step will be to develop an action plan designed to execute those priorities. This process will take several months, during which time we will be actively seeking your input.
We value your voice and look forward to serving you. Please do not hesitate to reach out. Our contact information is available at cps.k12.mn.us.
Caledonia Area Public School Board and administration
Mike Peterson, Chair; Leigh King, Vice Chair; Melissa Marschall, Treasurer; Dan Small, Director; Derek Adamson, Director; Tim Gunn, Director; Craig Ihrke, Superintendent; Nathan Boler, MS/HS Principal; Sue Link, Elementary Principal; Spencer Yohe, Clerk & Legislative Liaison
