Join the Houston County Extension Master Gardener volunteers for their 11th Annual Spring Days event - Gardening in the Driftless. On April 1, 2023 gardening enthusiasts from across the county and state will gather at the Houston Elementary School in Houston, Minnesota to learn from experts about a wide variety of gardening topics. Register today at https://z.umn.edu/SpringDays to join in on the event!

The day will kick off with registration at 8 a.m. followed by the keynote speaker at 8:30. This year’s morning keynote will be Landscaping with Woodland Natives: presented by Rob Kertz. Kertz is a sales consultant at Prairie Moon Nursery Specializing in custom seed mix designs, restoration projects and advice for home gardeners.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

