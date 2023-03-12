Join the Houston County Extension Master Gardener volunteers for their 11th Annual Spring Days event - Gardening in the Driftless. On April 1, 2023 gardening enthusiasts from across the county and state will gather at the Houston Elementary School in Houston, Minnesota to learn from experts about a wide variety of gardening topics. Register today at https://z.umn.edu/SpringDays to join in on the event!
The day will kick off with registration at 8 a.m. followed by the keynote speaker at 8:30. This year’s morning keynote will be Landscaping with Woodland Natives: presented by Rob Kertz. Kertz is a sales consultant at Prairie Moon Nursery Specializing in custom seed mix designs, restoration projects and advice for home gardeners.
The keynote will be followed by breakout sessions. These sessions include Foraging in the Driftless, Botanical Watercoloring, Seed to Bouquet: Planning a Cut Flower Garden, Just in Thyme: Growing, Cooking, and Preserving Herbs, Turning Your Horticulture Passion into a Business, and Tips for Growing Beautiful Dahlias. The breakout sessions will be taught by several local experts. Find out more about the speakers and sessions at https://z.umn.edu/SpringDays.
The afternoon will wrap up with a second keynote speaker. Trees of Life will be presented by Lane Zaffke. Lane is a Houston County Extension Master Gardener volunteer from Spring Grove. He has been making and sharing maple syrup from his family’s 12 ½ acre maple woods for decades.
Throughout the day attendees will have the opportunity to visit vendor booths, bid on silent auction items and shop at the country store. The cost of the event is $35. Registration includes all session materials and lunch. The Botanical Watercolor breakout session cost an additional $5. Registration is due by March 24th to ensure lunch.
Registration forms are available at the Houston County Extension office and online at https://z.umn.edu/SpringDays. Payment can be made by cash, check or credit card. If you need assistance with registration or would like a form mailed to you please call 507-725-5807.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
