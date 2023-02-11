Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

Valentine’s Day is a popular time to give and receive fresh cut flowers. Flowers bring a burst of color, and sometimes, fragrance into your surroundings. If you are given fresh cut flowers at any time of the year, there are a few tips to keep them beautiful as long as possible.

The lifespan of the flower is most affected by its ability to draw-up water, and the food supply of the flower. Wilting occurs when the flower is unable to take up enough water to replenish that lost through the stem, leaves, and flower. Air or bacteria can block the small openings in the vascular system from taking in the water.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

Load comments