Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s land rent survey. According to our survey results, 2022 land rental rates in Fillmore County averaged $218.16/acre with a range of $57-$425/acre. The weighted average was $226.42/acre and the mode (most commonly reported) was $200/acre. In Houston County the rent average was $188.36/acre and ranged from $80-$425/acre. The weighted average in Houston County was $195.57/acre and the mode was $150/acres. The predicted average for 2023 land rental rates in Fillmore County is $221.16/acre and in Houston County is $190.98/acre.
Surveys were sent to 400 randomly selected landowners in each county. These landowners own at least 40 acres in the designated county. An equal percentage of landowners from each zip code were sent surveys along with land owners who live outside of the county. 63 surveys representing 70 parcels of land were returned in Fillmore County while Houston County saw a return rate of 71 surveys representing 86 parcels. All surveys were anonymous.
The results presented here are intended to be used as one piece of the discussion during land rent negotiations, not as specific values suggested by the University of Minnesota Extension.
Individual parcels may warrant a land rent value above or below the presented average based on production potential, tenant and landlord relationships, economic goals, and other factors. It is the responsibility of the landlord and tenant to consider all of these factors when negotiating land rent agreements. Please remember that the University of Minnesota Extension does not advocate for one agricultural group over another. We are an unbiased source of information and we strive to help all agricultural parties. There are resources available at each county Extension office to aid in these conversations.
This year’s local land rent meetings are being held on Friday, December 2, 2022. One meeting will be held in Preston from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Fillmore County Office Building Room 108, 902 Houston Street NW, Preston MN 55965. The second meeting that day will be in Caledonia from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Criminal Justice Center, basement meeting room, 306 South Marshall St., Caledonia MN 55921. Please visit https://z.umn.edu/farmland-rental-workshop for more information on these workshops.
If you have questions about land rent, this event or any other agriculture, horticulture or natural resources question please reach out to your local Extension Educator. Residents in Fillmore and Houston counties can call 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807 or email wins0115@umn.edu.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
