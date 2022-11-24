Katie Drewitz Mug

Drewitz

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s land rent survey. According to our survey results, 2022 land rental rates in Fillmore County averaged $218.16/acre with a range of $57-$425/acre. The weighted average was $226.42/acre and the mode (most commonly reported) was $200/acre. In Houston County the rent average was $188.36/acre and ranged from $80-$425/acre. The weighted average in Houston County was $195.57/acre and the mode was $150/acres. The predicted average for 2023 land rental rates in Fillmore County is $221.16/acre and in Houston County is $190.98/acre.

Surveys were sent to 400 randomly selected landowners in each county. These landowners own at least 40 acres in the designated county. An equal percentage of landowners from each zip code were sent surveys along with land owners who live outside of the county. 63 surveys representing 70 parcels of land were returned in Fillmore County while Houston County saw a return rate of 71 surveys representing 86 parcels. All surveys were anonymous.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

