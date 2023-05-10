A Dairy and Ag Outlook Seminar: Understanding a Changing Industry, will be held on Wednesday, June 14, at the Ridgeway Community Center, 690 County St., Ridgeway, Iowa, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. This seminar is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the University of Minnesota Extension, and the University of Wisconsin Extension.
The seminar is targeted toward assisting agricultural lenders and farm financial advisers in
helping farmers manage risk and understand market outlooks. "Price risk management continues to be a major variable for profitability in many commodity enterprises while land has seen record inflation,” said Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Understanding the ag markets is a necessary part of lender portfolio management.”
Topics include: Dairy Price Outlook – Spotlight on Supply, Demand, and Inflation (Leonard Polzin, University of Wisconsin); What’s the Future Hold for Small to Midsize Farms? (Jim Salfer, University of Minnesota Dairy Extension); An Update on the Farm Economy (David Oppedahl, policy advisor, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago); Land, Livestock and Crop Market Update (Chad Hart, Iowa State University); Ag Decision Maker Tools (Ann Johanns, ISU Extension and Outreach).
The cost is $40 for agricultural lenders and service providers and $20 for dairy and ag producers and students. Ag lenders and financial advisers are encouraged to invite and support their producers to attend the seminar. Payment will be taken at the door, but pre-registration is required, at https://go.iastate.edu/DAIRYAGOUTLOOK
For more information, contact Jennifer Bentley or Allie McIntyre at the ISU Extension and Outreach Winneshiek County office at 563-382-2949. They can be reached by email at jbentley@iastate.edu or alliemc@iastate.edu.
This article was originally written by Jennifer Bentley and shared with permission. If you have questions about this or any other agriculture, horticulture or natural resources topic please reach out to your local Extension Educator. Residents in Fillmore and Houston counties can call 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807.
Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.
