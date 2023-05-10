A Dairy and Ag Outlook Seminar: Understanding a Changing Industry, will be held on Wednesday, June 14, at the Ridgeway Community Center, 690 County St., Ridgeway, Iowa, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. This seminar is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the University of Minnesota Extension, and the University of Wisconsin Extension.

The seminar is targeted toward assisting agricultural lenders and farm financial advisers in

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

